The Plough Inn at Brackenfield is Grade II listed and is offered as a freehold opportunity. It occupies an enviable position on the Matlock Road where it enjoys a large amount of passing vehicular traffic.

There is a main bar with seating for 16 customers and a snug with seating for eight.

Exposed stone walls and ceiling beams are features of the restaurant which is split into three sections and has combined seating for 100.

A fully fitted commercial kitchen has a prep area and a walk-in fridge.

On the first floor is the owners' accommodation comprising four double bedrooms, a single bedroom, a lounge, a kitchen, two bathrooms and a store cupboard. This has external and internal access and could be used either all or split for holiday let accommodation

The sizable lawned trade garden has bench seating for approximately 100.

There is a rear trade patio with seating for 20 and a front trade patio with seating for approximately 40.

The trade car park has space for 60 vehicles. A private owner's/manager's driveway has a storage shed and parking space for five vehicles.

For further information about The Plough Inn, call the agent Sidney Phillips Ltd, East on 01522 459954.

