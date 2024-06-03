Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet East Midlands has today revealed plans for the redevelopment of the centre’s Food Court set to open in late autumn.

The redevelopment, which is a part of a £12 million investment, will bring new food venues to the centre, increase seating capacity and introduce a brand-new look.

A popular American fast-casual chain Slim Chickens will be among the new names at the food court. It has been announced that Chopstix noodle bar will be returning with an improved fit-out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre, near Junction 28 of the M1, South Normanton, announced that more new food venues will open their doors to customers at the centre – and their names are to be released in the future.

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet East Midlands has today revealed plans for the redevelopment of the centre’s Food Court set to open in late autumn.

A new and improved food offering will be complemented by a brand-new look and feel featuring natural wood, new multi-tiered lighting, indoor landscaping and trees, new tables and chairs and will showcase a new central circle bar.

As construction is set to commence this month, restaurants within the existing food court are set to close. This has caused concerns as some members of staff have been told that they will be made redundant.

Many food venues at the centre will remain open – including Pizza Express, Wagamama, Five Guys, Costa Coffee, Starbucks, Doughnotts, Just Deserts, BB’s and 200 Degrees. In addition, Kouzina Greek will be located in the mall while works are taking place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre will also offer dining within The Village Square, an outdoor, heated seating area with three new food vendors offering sweet treats, drinks, loaded fries and a Burger Box with burgers, hot dogs, chicken wraps and further street food dishes on the menu. The area will become a hub of entertainment over the summer months with street style entertainment and live music.

A popular American fast-casual chain Slim Chickens will be among the new names at the food court.

The development will create approximately 20 new jobs for the local community within the new restaurants and during the course of the construction project, approximately 100 people will be employed on site full time.

Paul Sutton, Centre Manager at East Midlands Designer Outlet, said: “This is a significant moment for East Midlands Designer Outlet as we continue to develop our Centre ensuring we offer the best shopping and dining experiences for our guests. The redevelopment of the food court will welcome a wide range of restaurants to choose from in an attractive and upbeat environment, and is just one step in our long-term commitment to enhancing the guest experience.

“We will have further announcements regarding both an additional new restaurant that will be joining us in our Food Court, as well as exciting new store openings throughout the year, so watch this space!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Wilkinson, of Aviva Investment Management, said: “The redevelopment of the Food Court at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet East Midlands is the next stage of the modernisation programme of the Centre, following on from the opening of the new Nike flagship store in October 2023 and the upcoming Adidas flagship store, opening in summer 2024.

Chopstix noodle bar will be returning with an improved fit-out in the autumn.