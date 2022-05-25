Flypast by Hawker Hurricane confirmed for Derbyshire carnival

The weeklong festivities will get under way with the unveiling of the well dressing decorations on Sunday, July 3, followed by the arrival of the James Mellor funfair on Wednesday, July 6, and the carnival on Saturday, July 9.

Michael Hilton, a member of the organising team, said: “The carnival day needs your help. We do get some support from the police on the day, but we are responsible for marshalling the parade.

“Without marshals we cannot go ahead, and we have to be able to demonstrate that we can safely manage events on the day.”

As well as events on the ground, the organisers have confirmed plans for a very special moment in the skies above Buxton – a flypast by a Hawker Hurricane from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight RAF display group.

He added: “If you could spare a few hours on the day to assist with crowd management and our road blocks, you will be helping in a group at various points along the route, not on your own. Please email Richard, [email protected]”

The well dressing ceremonies have been a highlight of Buxton life since at least 1840, when the townspeople were first granted access to fresh water from the Market Place fountain.

Three wells are dressed in the town every year: the Market Place Well and St. Ann’s Well opposite the Crescent are dressed by volunteers and the Children’s Well in Spring Gardens is dressed by pupils from Buxton Community School. These teams spending as many as 300 hours on just one creation.

A Second World War Hurricane will be flying over Buxton as part of the celebrations. (Photo: Andy Weatherstone)

Michael said: “I am sure we all remember the fabulous sight last July, of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire, flying circuits low over the town to celebrate Buxton well dressings – which was actually postponed in 2021 – and the Buxton International Festival.