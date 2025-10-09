The iconic heritage locomotive will star in the celebration at Barrow Hill Roundhouse.

The Flying Scotsman left York for its journey across the border to Derbyshire for the event which starts on Friday through to Sunday.

While it is the star of the show, there are other exhibits including steam, diesel, electric and bi-mode locomotives, and even steam rollers at the UK’s only surviving operational roundhouse.

The event celebrates the world’s first passenger trains operating between Stockton and Darlington two centuries ago.

Visitors will get the opportunity to see Class 55 Deltic 55009 Alycidon and Peckett 2000, a former resident of the Roundhouse, returning to join in the celebrations. Alycidon will be hauling trains on Friday and Peckett 2000 will assist on all train rides throughout the three days.

More than 50 examples of locomotives and rolling stock types representing the past, present and future of the railway will be on display throughout the weekend. Notable visitors include the very latest hybrid locomotives to operate on the UK railway – a Class 93 courtesy of Rail Operations Group and a Class 99 courtesy of GB Railfreight.

Mervyn Allcock, general manager of Barrow Hill Roundhouse said: “A lot of hard work has gone into getting ready for what will be a great event. Particular thanks go to all the locomotive owning groups who are sending exhibits to the Roundhouse. We are also looking forward to celebrating Chesterfield’s links with the railways and George Stephenson, who played such an important part in the events of 200 years ago.”

Steam rollers and brake vans will be on show, as well as a variety of railway society stands and trade stalls. Food and drink outlets including a bar, will add the final touches to the celebrations.

A free bus service for event ticket holders will operate between Chesterfield railway station and Barrow Hill Roundhouse on all three days.

Advance tickets are on sale from Seetickets at www.seetickets.com/event/barrow-hill-presents-a- celebration-of-200-years-of-railways/barrow-hill-roundhouse/3457337. Tickets will also be available on the gate on all three days.

1 . Flying Scotsman at Barrow Hill Roundhouse Railway workers overseeing the arrival of the Flying Scotsman at Barrow Hill Roundhouse. Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

2 . Flying Scotsman at Barrow Hill Roundhouse The event stars the world-famous A3 60103 “Flying Scotsman” courtesy of the National Railway Museum and Northern Steam Operations. Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

3 . Flying Scotsman at Barrow Hill Roundhouse Railway staff standing on top of a scaffolding. Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales