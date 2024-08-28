Bouquets of flowers and notes have been left after a man died early on Tuesday (August 27).

Officers were called shortly before 7.35am to reports that a man had been found unconscious

Middlecroft Road was closed in both directions between the junction with Inkersall Green Road.

Police and paramedics attended, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The road remained closed until 12.30pm.

Derbyshire police confirmed that it is not believed that there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

The man has been named locally as Joseph Madden and tributes have been paid on Derbyshire Times Facebook page.

Frank Cotton said: “RIP. What a good genuine bloke you were, you’re going to be missed by many. It's not goodbye, it’s ‘till we meet again my friend.”

Chloe Hunter commented: “RIP Joe, I can’t believe it was only Friday gone you were talking to me and Martin, lovely man.”

Vicki Madden added: “So sad, my heart is broken.”

Kara Taylor said: “RIP, I will never forget you, the laughs we had, the tears we shared, the friendship we built. You were a great man who is going to be missed by so many people. Heartbroken just doesn't cover it”.

