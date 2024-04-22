Bouquets and notes have been left near the former Poundstretcher store in Chesterfield after a man died on Friday (April 19).

The incident took place at 6.30am when officers received reports of a man being found unconscious in Saltergate,

The man was later pronounced dead and an alleyway between the former Poundstretcher store at 16 Saltergate and the Kid’s Planet nursery in Chesterfield remained screened off.

The man has been locally named as Danny Parkes and tributes have been poured online over the weekend as he was well known in Chesterfield.

Pub Spotted Frog said in their online statement: “Brampton won't be the same without you Danny Parkes terrorising us in your cheeky way. Rip.”

Derbyshire Times readers shared their tributes.

Lorette Pickering said: “RIP Danny , you were a legend, rest easy now and don’t stop singing. Sending my condolences to his family and all that knew Danny.”

Lucy Sibley added: “My thoughts go out to his family and friends. I hadn’t seen Danny in years but remember what a character he was back in the Brampton days, such a lovely guy.”

Dean Antony Clarke said: “Danny was a very colourful character, a loveable rogue. Rip Danny my thoughts are with his family.”

Following the incident, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “At this stage there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

