Flood prevention in Derbyshire village ‘priority’ as residents 'live in fear of flood every time it rains'

Representatives of the Derbyshire County Council and Chesterfield Borough Council visited Poolsbrook this week – after a number of gardens were flooded.

Derbyshire was hit by heavy, persistent rain on Monday, September 30 – with some roads flooded and Parkside Community School, on Boythorpe Avenue in Chesterfield, forced to close the following day.

Poolsbrook was one of the Derbyshire villages affected, with a number of residential gardens flooded – just a year after Storm Babet left the village’s social club and some of the houses damaged.

Following the heavy rain at the beginning of this week, Poolsbrook residents could be seen creating a human chain, baling water out from gardens in Staveley Road. They received help from local councillor Anne-Frances Hayes, Derbyshire fire service, Yorkshire Water and Chesterfield Borough Council, who provided a pump for one of the properties.

The flooding Team at Derbyshire County Council and representatives from Chesterfield Borough Council visited Poolsbrook on Tuesday, October 1.

The visit included a walk around the village to look at the height of the water across the water flow gullies and dykes in the area.

Cllr Hayes said: “I am extremely grateful to officers who attended the meetings and walkabout and noted the actions needed by both councils, Yorkshire Water and Gleeson Homes. I was assured that work to remedy a number of issues that were failing the free-flow of the water would start to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

"Some residents have only recently been able to return to their homes due to flooding following Storm Babet. It’s awful that, a year later, these families are still waiting for these matters to be remedied - and as a consequence are living in fear of being flooded every time it rains.”

The visit follows a meeting with residents in September, which saw representatives of Derbyshire County Council, Chesterfield Borough Council and Yorkshire Water, where the authorities and Operator went away with a number of key actions.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We are aware of the issues at Poolsbrook, and understand the concern and impact this is having on local residents, so we went out on site again earlier this week to meet with residents. We’ve a good understanding of the issues and are now analysing what measures would best reduce the flood risk for those householders who sadly flooded last year. We are dealing with this as a priority and will keep doing all we can to find a permanent solution to the flooding issues here.”