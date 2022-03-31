Flood hit Matlock businesses receive recovery grants

The district council recognised that some businesses in the district - already impacted by restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID pandemic - were located in areas where recent flooding occurred.

Council Leader Councillor Garry Purdy said: “I am very pleased that today we have paid a flooding grant to 15 businesses. These grants show that the District Council is able to react to local circumstances and be flexible in our response.

“We knew that those businesses suffered flood-related disruption impacting on business continuity and post-COVID recovery. So we quickly put in place a discretionary grant scheme to provide assistance to eligible businesses where recovery from COVID has been further impacted or delayed by the February 2022 flooding.

Flooding in Bakewell Road

“One-off grants of up to £1,000 - higher in exceptional cases - were available for small businesses where flood water had entered the business premises, affecting their ability to trade.”

Grant support was provided from the district council’s discretionary COVID Additional Restrictions Grant, where £17,000 remained and had to be spent

by 31 March.

Applications opened on 11 March, promoted to all recipients through the district council’s Business Matters e-newsletter. Officers also directly contacted all businesses they knew had been impacted by flooding to advise them of the grant and to help them apply.

One of the grant recipients, Andrew Fearn from Stanley Fearn Cycles Ltd in Matlock’s Bakewell Road said: “We are very grateful for the help following the