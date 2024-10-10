Flog It presenter brings Cash in the Attic skills to Peak District
In a style similar to Antiques Roadshow and Cash in the Attic, members of the public can bring items to be valued by Adam and his team of expert auctioneers at Hathersage Memorial Hall on October 25, 2024, from 10am to 3.30pm.
A small fee of £3 per item will go to support the work of CAFOD – the official aid agency of the Catholic Church in England and Wales whose work fights poverty and injustice.
Adam said: “ Our experts are really looking forward to welcoming people and seeing what interesting items and antiques they have for us to value. We are delighted to support CAFOD by running this one-off valuation day to assist them in making a difference to communities across the world.”
So whether it’s a family heirloom, a dusty antique or a curious trinket, visitors can discover the true value of their possessions, while contributing to a great cause.
One of the UK’s best-known antiques and fine art personalities, Adam is a familiar face on television where his appearances include Cash in the Attic and Dickinson’s Real Deal.
He lives with his wife Melissa, and their seven children, on a smallholding in rural Cheshire, where they care for a menagerie of much-loved animals including horses, pigs, goats, sheep, chickens, geese, rabbits, cats, and dogs.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.