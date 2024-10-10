Adam Partridge is familiar to television viewers from his appearances on Flog It!,Bargain Hunt, Cash in the Attic, Homes Under The Hammer and Dickinson's Real Deal.

Television presenter Adam Partridge – who has appeared on Flog It!, Bargain Hunt and Homes Under The Hammer – is hosting a one-off valuation day in the Peak District to help raise funds for a good cause.

In a style similar to Antiques Roadshow and Cash in the Attic, members of the public can bring items to be valued by Adam and his team of expert auctioneers at Hathersage Memorial Hall on October 25, 2024, from 10am to 3.30pm.

A small fee of £3 per item will go to support the work of CAFOD – the official aid agency of the Catholic Church in England and Wales whose work fights poverty and injustice.

Adam said: “ Our experts are really looking forward to welcoming people and seeing what interesting items and antiques they have for us to value. We are delighted to support CAFOD by running this one-off valuation day to assist them in making a difference to communities across the world.”

So whether it’s a family heirloom, a dusty antique or a curious trinket, visitors can discover the true value of their possessions, while contributing to a great cause.

He lives with his wife Melissa, and their seven children, on a smallholding in rural Cheshire, where they care for a menagerie of much-loved animals including horses, pigs, goats, sheep, chickens, geese, rabbits, cats, and dogs.