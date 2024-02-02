News you can trust since 1855
Flipping good fun! Take a look at 53 photos of Peak District village's famous Pancake Day races including 1970s, 1960s and noughties

Shrove Tuesday is eagerly looked forward by families and especially in Derbyshire which is home to one of the most famous pancake race events in the country.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 22:27 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 22:43 GMT

Winster Pancake Races are continuing a tradition that is believed to have been started 150 years ago. One theory is that the event was founded by Llewellyn Jewitt when he lived in Winster Hall at a time when children were given a half-day off from school and went home to stuff their faces with pancakes.

Spokesman Geoff Lester said: “In earlier days, when people tended to work locally, this was a whole-village event, with adults taking the afternoon off and children from secondary school enjoying a half-day holiday. Formerly the races were run along the whole length of Main Street, but nowadays it’s just half of that.

“It’s mainly pre-school and primary children from Winster and Elton schools who take part. For the adults there are male and female races, and a walking race for seniors, in which the emphasis is more on the elegance of tossing the pancake. Visitors are welcome to join in, whatever the age group.”

The first race is at 2.15pm on February 13 and this year Main Street will be closed to traffic for an hour, with diversions up East Bank and West Bank.

Four-year-old Macy Roper, in 2016.

1. Winster Pancake Races

Four-year-old Macy Roper, in 2016. Photo: jason chadwick

Michelle Bullock of Winster and daughters Lillie,4, and Maggie,2, get ready for the annual Winster Pancake Races in 2007.

2. Ready, Steady, Toss

Michelle Bullock of Winster and daughters Lillie,4, and Maggie,2, get ready for the annual Winster Pancake Races in 2007. Photo: Paul Robinson

A young competitor receives help from his mother in the toddlers race at Winster Pancake Races, 2006.

3. Winster Pancake Races

A young competitor receives help from his mother in the toddlers race at Winster Pancake Races, 2006. Photo: Paul Robinson

Children from Winster Primary School make a dash for the finish line at the annual Winster Pancake Races, in 2006.

4. And They're Off

Children from Winster Primary School make a dash for the finish line at the annual Winster Pancake Races, in 2006. Photo: Paul Robinson

