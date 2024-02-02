Winster Pancake Races are continuing a tradition that is believed to have been started 150 years ago. One theory is that the event was founded by Llewellyn Jewitt when he lived in Winster Hall at a time when children were given a half-day off from school and went home to stuff their faces with pancakes.

Spokesman Geoff Lester said: “In earlier days, when people tended to work locally, this was a whole-village event, with adults taking the afternoon off and children from secondary school enjoying a half-day holiday. Formerly the races were run along the whole length of Main Street, but nowadays it’s just half of that.

“It’s mainly pre-school and primary children from Winster and Elton schools who take part. For the adults there are male and female races, and a walking race for seniors, in which the emphasis is more on the elegance of tossing the pancake. Visitors are welcome to join in, whatever the age group.”

The first race is at 2.15pm on February 13 and this year Main Street will be closed to traffic for an hour, with diversions up East Bank and West Bank.

2 . Ready, Steady, Toss Michelle Bullock of Winster and daughters Lillie,4, and Maggie,2, get ready for the annual Winster Pancake Races in 2007. Photo: Paul Robinson Photo Sales

3 . Winster Pancake Races A young competitor receives help from his mother in the toddlers race at Winster Pancake Races, 2006. Photo: Paul Robinson Photo Sales