Flats plan for former social club premises in Derbyshire village raises parking concern

Plans to transform a disused social club building, which closed more than a decade ago, into flats have sparked concern among Derbyshire villagers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simpatico Properties Ltd has earmarked The New Middle Club at Welbeck Street, Whitwell for the proposal and is seeking planning permission from Bolsover District Council.

The application for nine flats, which would have a mixture of one and two bedrooms, has resulted in correspondence from nearby residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karl Austin of Welbeck Street, wrote: “We are a village that already has very few commercial buildings where local people have the potential to find employment at or start/run businesses from. This change of use would completely remove more opportunities.

Plans to turn the former New Middle Club at Whitwell into flats have triggered parking concerns among villagers living nearby.

"The developer acknowledges that under planning regulations they should be providing at least 15 spaces, but they plan to provide only nine because they consider that people who live in single bedroom flats are less likely to have a car, and that the area has public transport connectivity such that a car isn't a necessity.

"We know from experience with the development further up Welbeck Street at the old Co-op that people living in single bedroom developments do indeed have cars.

“Whitwell already has a shortage of parking for the number of cars owned by its residents, especially around the area in question. On any given day you will find cars parked on double yellow lines or wholly on pavements between the junctions of Welbeck Street/Hangar Hill and Welbeck Street/Duchess Street as well as on Fox Road, Coronation Street, Duke Street and Duchess Street. You will also find on those same days that: a) Refuse lorries are unable to access properties, b) Emergency services are unable to access properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The developers are living in a fantasy land if they think some form of private transport is not a necessity to live in Whitwell without paying significant time and financial penalties by relying on public transport. Especially if they have a job to get to, because there are very few in Whitwell.”

Dee Devine commented: “I live on Coronation Street and have done for 10 years. Parking is an absolute nightmare as those who live on Welbeck Street with double yellow lines already think they can park on the street. I am a disabled driver and if I am not home by 5 o'clock got no chance of parking on my own street. We only have 26 houses on the street but more cars than residents, I've approached the council to turn the road into residents only but fell on deaf ears.”

A statement by JS Planning Consultants in support of the application states that outline planning consent for the erection of six houses with associated car parking at the site was granted in November 2015 but the permission was not implemented. An officer’s report at that time noted: “The existing social club was built at the beginning of the century and was originally intended as a cinema but was opened as a gentlemen's club. Institutions of this calibre have noticeably become neglected over the years and sadly the Whitwell middle club is no different. It has become disused with the owner going bankrupt, with the club financially unviable.”

A winding-up order for the club was issued on March 23, 2015.