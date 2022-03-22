Fixfest supporters learn about reducing waste through repair at Chesterfield event

Volunteers currently running a Repair Cafe and those hoping to set one up shared ideas on how best to make these work.

Workshops were held on sewing machine maintenance (run by [email protected] Studios) and introductory electronics (run by Kakou).

A number of local projects including Laptopsforall by Chesterfield College, Men in Sheds at Grassmoor, Dr Bike, [email protected] and Jen's Junk Revivals, were on display for visitors to engage with.

The 50 visitors also learned about the Right to Repair petition from Fiona Dear of the Restart Project, which funded the networking event at Chesterfield Market Hall’s Assembly Rooms on Saturday.

Fixfest organiser Margaret Hersee, from Transition Chesterfield, who currently co-ordinates Chesterfield Repair Cafe, said that she was excited to bring so many diverse people together and enable them to exchange ideas.

She said: “Visitors could see that there are ways to tackle our current ridiculous 'throwaway' attitude to waste and we should be able to repair the items that we buy or even upcycle them into something new.”

Chesterfield Repair Cafe has been running since 2016 and operates at the Baptist Church on Cross Street. Volunteers help to extend the life of a variety of household items from clothes to small kitchen appliances and furniture. Events are held on the third Saturday of the month, running from 10am to 12.30pm. Contact: [email protected]