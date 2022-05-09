Five of the best places to live in Derbyshire

The town renowned for its castle on a hill is runner-up to Ashbourne in a league table compiled by property research company Garringtons.

Ashbourne is 49th out of 1372 places in the country, Bolsover at 94th, New Mills at 145th, Chesterfield at 168th and Wirksworth at 195th..

Bolsover has leapt up the table by a whopping 869 places compared to the last results compiled in 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashbourne, Bolsover, Chesterfield, New Mills and Wirksworth are the best places to live in Derbyshire, according to the new report (photo of New Mills: Julie Bell).

The Best Places To Live report looked at:

Physical environment – Proximity to high quality landscape and homes close to water.

Quality of living – Crime/community safety, air quality, access to public transport, availability of outside space.

Architectural heritage – Period homes and listed buildings, including number of Grade I-listed buildings

Going green – proximity to public electric vehicle charging points, energy efficiency "A" or "B" rated homes and availability of cyclable routes.

Ashbourne scored highly for its natural beauty as it is the closest town to Dovedale, regarded as the gateway to the Peak District National Park. A market town since the 13th century, Ashbourne has more than 160 listed buildings. An annual Shrovetide match add to the quality of life.

The Old Bolsover area of Bolsover contains 55 listed buildings while the town is within easy reach of Hardwick Hall and Creswell Crags. There are at least six cycling routes leading from Bolsover.

New Mills is set among gritstone hills in the Peak District and there are great walks along the Sett Valley Trail, Goyt Way and Millennium Walkway in the Torrs.

Chesterfield’s showpiece Queen’s Park and the canal within walking distance of the town centre give plenty of space to exercise. Good transport links to the major cities are provided by rail and coach stations. The town’s architecture, particularly the Crooked Spire church, draw tourists.

The market town of Wirksworth is surrounded by beautiful countryside, contains more than 100 listed buildings and hosts an arts festival every year.