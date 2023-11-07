Five new homes for Derbyshire village get planning permission despite parish council objecting to removal of 'valuable resource supporting vulnerable parishioners'
The applicant Duncan Fuller has been granted permission to demolish an old church hall on Rectory Road, Clowne and construct four semi-detached, two storey houses and one detached single storey house.
A report to Bolsover District Council said: “The site is partly an area of overgrown land which is set back from the highway with dwellings and gardens to each side and rear. The frontage part of the site is partially overgrown and partially occupied by flat roofed buildings and car park. The smaller of the buildings appear derelict. The main building is used for retail sales of disability scooters.”
Clowne Parish Council lodged an objection. It stated: “This building is a valuable resource that appears to support vulnerable parishioners and as such its loss would lose a further amenity space from the parish at the expense of housing.”
The proposed houses would have off-street parking.