Five generations gather for 100th birthday party of north Derbyshire man who has resided in one village all of his life

Ezra celebrates his 100th birthday with his great great granddaughters Ella Rae and Eva Grace, great granddaughter Kimberley, granddaughters Janet and Rachel and daughter Hazel.

Five generations came together to celebrate the 100th birthday of great great grandfather Ezra Jones.

Ezra, who has lived in Glapwell all of his life, had a party at home with his family and friends. His daughter Hazel, granddaughters Janet and Rachel, great granddaughter Kimberley and great great granddaughters Eva Grace and Ella Rae joined him for the party.

Widower Ezra says a glass of whiskey and Manuka honey is his recipe for a long life.

Born in Stockley, he was the second youngest of seven children and was educated at Stainsby School.

Ezra Jones with his birthday card from King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Ezra first met his wife to be, Joan Hartley, on Park Avenue in Glapwell and they were married in Bolsover Church on July 28, 1945. The couple had a daughter, Hazel, and a son, Barry. Ezra’s family now includes four grandchildren, five great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren.

During his working life Ezra worked at the pit in Glapwell and then became a clerk at Glapwell colliery. His hobbies included bingo, darts, pool and working on his cars.