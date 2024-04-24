Fitness training base is proposed for former exotic pets store in north Derbyshire town
Fitness training and therapy treatments are on the cards for premises in a north Derbyshire town where snakes and lizards used to be sold.
An application has gone into North East Derbyshire District Council for change of use of the vacant Unit 20 at Lucas Works, Sheffield Road, Dronfield. The premises were formerly occupied by Exotic-Pets which has switched its trade to online only.
William Owen of Fulmer Road, Sheffield needs the local authority’s consent to put his plan into motion. He proposes to open seven days a week from 6am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and from 8am to 8pm on Sunday.
