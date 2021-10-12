Antony and Sallie Goulding, who are brother and sister, took part in the marathon.

The group from All About Jogging, which is based in Loscoe, completed the Manchester Marathon on Sunday after putting in four months of training for it.

Daniel Coleman said: “We all completed the 26.2 mile course on a very warm day when lots dropped out with dehydration problems, with times ranging from 4.45 up to 6 hours. Well worth the training even when we got up at 5am to go for 16 to 20-mile runs."

Sixty-eight-year old Daniel, who ran the marathon with his wife Susan, 53, said: “It was a fantastic experience. There were people cheering, singing and applauding all the way round – we felt like proper runners.”

Baz Gillett, Susan Coleman, Antony Goulding, Anita Hicks and Daniel Coleman proudly display their medals from the Manchester Marathon.

Daniel, who has osteo-arthritis in his knee, launched All About Jogging to inspire particularly the older generation into sport for a better lifestyle.

His companions on the marathon included Baz Gillett, 59, of Codnor who was running to raise money for breast cancer research in memory of his wife, Debbie, who lost her battle against the disease in March this year.

Anita Hicks, who completed the marathon in 4 hours and 45 minutes, had a life-threatening illness five years ago but has bounced back to good health and is now a qualified Leader in Running Fitness.

Single dad Antony Goulding, 47, who has five children, and his sister Sallie, 45, a mother with a grown-up son, both of whom live in Langley Mill, completed the marathon team from All About Jogging.

Daniel added: “All About Jogging had their seventh birthday at the beginning of October – what a way to celebrate.

“We might only be a little jogging club but we have loads of success stories. I could write a book on the individual success stories from losing weight, getting fitter, beating illnesses, improving wellbeing and mental health. We have some fabulous runners and have a vast array of ages from 12 years old up to 78.

"I am so very proud of the club and its lovely members.”