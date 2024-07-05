FIRST LOOK: Pets At Home welcomes customers to Chesterfield store following £1.3m refit in wake of Storm Babet

By Gay Bolton
Published 5th Jul 2024, 12:56 BST
Animal care retailer Pets at Home has reopened its Chesterfield superstore following a £1.3million revamp.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies this morning (Friday) at the Ravenside Retail Park celebrated the occasion as the store welcomed customers inside for the first time in nearly nine months. Pets at Home is the last store to reopen at the shopping parade after flooding caused by Storm Babet.

Anna Cremin, manager said: “It is really good to get back and it will be lovely to see some of the old faces that we’ve missed as well as welcoming a lot of new customers.

"We’ve got a brand new pet village, aquatics and reptile sections, a larger groom room and state of the art veterinary centre. With the vets going up on the mezzanine floor it has opened the shop door to a wider range of products.

"We’ve invested in flood defences and we’ve also got systems to stop the flow of water coming back into the building if such events happen again.”

A river behind the store burst its banks during Storm Babet in October 2023. Anna said: “It flooded the shop incredibly quickly. Colleagues acted as fast as they could – the care of the pets was obviously paramount and the care of the colleagues on top of that as well."

The Vets 4 Pets practice operated from cabins at the side of the store while the Pets at Home building was refitted following the flood.

Anna Cremin, store manager, cuts the ribbon to celebrate the reopening of Pets at Home on the Ravenside Retail Park, Chesterfield.

Anna Cremin, store manager, cuts the ribbon to celebrate the reopening of Pets at Home on the Ravenside Retail Park, Chesterfield.

Paul Meiring, practice owner, cuts the ribbon to mark the reopening of Vets for Pets which is on a new mezzanine floor. There are four consultation rooms, a dental suite, increased kennel capacity including large walk-in kennels for big dogs and an upgraded ultrasound machine.

Paul Meiring, practice owner, cuts the ribbon to mark the reopening of Vets for Pets which is on a new mezzanine floor. There are four consultation rooms, a dental suite, increased kennel capacity including large walk-in kennels for big dogs and an upgraded ultrasound machine.

Full grooms, pamper treatments, puppy grooming, bath, brush and blow dry, and nail clipping for dogs are offered at the larger Pets Grooming salon.

Full grooms, pamper treatments, puppy grooming, bath, brush and blow dry, and nail clipping for dogs are offered at the larger Pets Grooming salon.

The superstore has had a £1.3million refit including new mezzanine floor where Vets for Pets is now accommodated.

The superstore has had a £1.3million refit including new mezzanine floor where Vets for Pets is now accommodated.

