First look: New Bakery at the Batch located at Chesterfield's Glassyard welcomes first customers

The newly opened Bakery at the Batch in The Glassyard has welcomed its first customers.

The bakery offers a selection of coffee from Forge Coffee Roasters and an array of bread, cakes, and pastries from 4 Eyes Bakery.

The former occupants, 4 Eyes Bakery, has now moved to providing wholesale bakery products and closed their location at The Batch House at the end of 2023.

The menu retains classics from the former 4 Eyes Bakery while introducing a new lunch and kids' menu, all served by the familiar friendly faces of The Batch House team Keiran Collacott, Dani Key and Fletcher Roe.

The food caters for vegans, vegetarians, as well as dairy-free and gluten-free food.

1 . Meet the team Meet the Bakery @ The Batch House team Keiran Collacott, Dani Key and Fletcher Roe. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Friendly faces Keiran Collacott, Dani Key and Fletcher Roe offer some friendly faces while you enjoy your food or drink. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Time for a coffee? Fletcher Roe serving up some delicious coffee from Forge Coffee Roasters in Sheffield. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Food is served Dani Key serving up some delicious food. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales