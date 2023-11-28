First look inside Staveley chapel converted into holistic hub offering yoga classes to 'everyone'

We have had a look inside the new holistic centre located at a former Staveley Cemetery chapel.

Holistic Health Hub Derbyshire opened at the Staveley Cemetery Chapel following major re-development works.

While the first customers were welcomed in April, many works were still ongoing in the meantime.

Now the centre has a varied programme on offer including yin yoga, aerial yoga, dance cirque, trapeze classes, youth circuss classes for children and more.

Lynda Barksby who bought the building about a year ago and has invested a lot of time and effort to turn it into the holistic centre said the last twelve months have been exciting but challenging.

She said: “Every job that I went to do would uncover three or four jobs underneath. There were a lot of things we had to do that we ahd not seen until we started particular task.”

But the hard work paid off as the centre is now up and running – with even more ambitious plans on the way.

Lynda, who has been working in care and wellbeing for several years and runs a domiciliary agency said: “The priority at the moment is to launch classes for people who face physical and mental challenges. A lot of people say: yoga is not for me, I can’t even touch my toes. My response is ‘You don’t have to – let’s bring the floor to your fingers.’

"I feel that the aerial world and yoga are geared toward able-bodied people and there is a bit of a niche that isn’t really offered to everybody so that’s what I’m looking to change. The truth is it is available for everybody and every type of body. I want rise awareness about this.

"If you think you can’t do it, give me a chance to show you we can do it together. I will even offer a complimentary session if you are not sure and you can decide from there. I’m this confident that yoga and aerial classes can be for everyone no matter body size, age or difficulties.”

Apart from introducing classes for people facing various challenges, Lynda has more ideas she wants to bring to life. These will include community events like decorating, wool spinning, fundraising events, wellness packages and workshops.

The classes can be booked via the centre’s website or via Team Up software.

1 . Copy of Copy of Copy of Untitled Design - 2023-11-28T113921.233.jpg Holistic Health Hub Derbyshire has now opened at the Staveley Cemetery Chapel following re-development works. Photo: Holistic Health Hub Derbyshire/ Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Historic building The former chapel in the middle of the cemetery at Inkersall Road, Staveley dates back to the 1880s and is listed as one of the council’s heritage assets. Photo: Lynda Barksby Photo Sales

3 . A second wind The church has remained unused since the 1980s and its state has deteriorated. Re-opening it as a holistic centre gave the abandoned building a second wind. Photo: Lynda Barksby Photo Sales