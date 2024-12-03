First look inside renovated pub in Derbyshire town after six-figure investment

The Old Clubhouse on Water Street, Buxton has taken on 15 additional staff as part of its relaunch.

Megan Russell, general manager of the Greene King pub, said: “We’re thrilled to unveil The Old Club House, which is better than ever, to our community and are excited to showcase our enhanced offering. This renovation brings a fresh experience to our customers, and we pride ourselves on offering something for everyone, from locals to tourists. We look forward to welcoming everyone back for an enhanced drinking and dining experience, just in time for the festive season."

The Grade II listed pub, which closed in September for the renovation, now boasts a refreshed decor with modern, muted and classic tones, along with new furniture. The upstairs area has been transformed into an expanded restaurant space, adding 99 new covers.

An enhanced menu includes pub classics like burgers, small plates, and a hearty Sunday roast. Great value offers are available such as two for £15.49 and a special senior deal. The Old Clubhouse will also be offering a signature goulash, made fresh daily.

Behind the bar, the pub now exclusively offers local ales from the surrounding area, along with a fresh cocktail menu and after-theatre aperitifs, catering to various tastes and occasions.

Customers will be able to enjoy regular events throughout the week, including 10% off cask ales on Mondays, quiz nights every Tuesday at 8.30pm, a senior social with goulash specials on Wednesdays, Steak Night on Thursdays, £9.99 Fizz Fridays, and Super Saturday featuring a lively bottomless brunch with music. Sundays will be dedicated to a traditional Sunday roast, making the site a welcoming spot for all, seven days a week.

To celebrate the reopening, The Old Clubhouse has organised a series of events throughout the festive season, including a soul singer performance, "Breakfast with Santa," and a bottomless brunch, ensuring entertainment for all ages.

There is a designated kids’ menu and The Old Club House remains dog-friendly in specific areas.

The pub’s exterior also been revamped, with new bistro-style furniture allowing guests to relax outdoors in comfort throughout the year.

1 . The Old Clubhouse renovation The Old Clubhouse on Water Street, Buxton has reopened after being closed since September for renovation. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2 . The Old Clubhouse renovation The renovation has highlighted the pub's olde-worlde elegance and charm. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . The Old Clubhouse renovation Themed food, drink and activity offerings run throughout the week. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales