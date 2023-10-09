A popular Derbyshire pub has reopened its doors following a six-figure transformation.

Major renovations at The Cat & Fiddle in Kirk Hallam over the past month have resulted in a larger bar and relaxation area and a new snug. Attractive new décor and new cosy furnishings create a contemporary, lively aura whilst keeping a traditional pub vibe. The garden has been extended and landscaped and contains a large, heated pergola with external television.

The investment has provided a number of job opportunities with recruitment for new staff now complete.

Formerly a Hungry Horse site, The Cat & Fiddle reopened on Friday as a Greene King site with a new menu, including a build your own burger for £5 every Wednesday and a variety of new additions including pub classic favourites Steak and Ale Pie or the Mango Chilli Chicken Kebab.

Stuart Jackson, general manager of The Cat & Fiddle said: “Our team at The Cat & Fiddle, are excited to have finally opened our doors following the exciting refurbishment.

“The Cat & Fiddle has always been a central pillar of the local community, and we look forward to welcoming back both new and old customers to try out our new offering.

“The revamp has brought a whole new lease of life to the pub, and we’re confident that customers will love our improved facilities, menu and more for an even better drinking and dining experience than ever before!”

The pub’s relaunch event included a ribbon cutting ceremony by Ilkeston charity Ben’s Den, with whom the pub works to help its efforts to support families of children fighting leukaemia or cancer.

Alongside seasonal events for Halloween and Christmas, the Cat & Fiddle hosts a regular programme of events, including bingo and poker nights, plus monthly live music events.

The pub is also sponsoring many local sporting groups including Queen Bees Netball Club, Ilkeston Town FC and the pub even has its own football team, The Cat & Fiddle FC.

