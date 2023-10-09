News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

First look inside popular Derbyshire village pub after six-figure makeover

A popular Derbyshire pub has reopened its doors following a six-figure transformation.
By Gay Bolton
Published 9th Oct 2023, 13:39 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 13:41 BST

Major renovations at The Cat & Fiddle in Kirk Hallam over the past month have resulted in a larger bar and relaxation area and a new snug. Attractive new décor and new cosy furnishings create a contemporary, lively aura whilst keeping a traditional pub vibe. The garden has been extended and landscaped and contains a large, heated pergola with external television.

The investment has provided a number of job opportunities with recruitment for new staff now complete.

Formerly a Hungry Horse site, The Cat & Fiddle reopened on Friday as a Greene King site with a new menu, including a build your own burger for £5 every Wednesday and a variety of new additions including pub classic favourites Steak and Ale Pie or the Mango Chilli Chicken Kebab.

Stuart Jackson, general manager of The Cat & Fiddle said: “Our team at The Cat & Fiddle, are excited to have finally opened our doors following the exciting refurbishment.

“The Cat & Fiddle has always been a central pillar of the local community, and we look forward to welcoming back both new and old customers to try out our new offering.

“The revamp has brought a whole new lease of life to the pub, and we’re confident that customers will love our improved facilities, menu and more for an even better drinking and dining experience than ever before!”

The pub’s relaunch event included a ribbon cutting ceremony by Ilkeston charity Ben’s Den, with whom the pub works to help its efforts to support families of children fighting leukaemia or cancer.

Alongside seasonal events for Halloween and Christmas, the Cat & Fiddle hosts a regular programme of events, including bingo and poker nights, plus monthly live music events.

The pub is also sponsoring many local sporting groups including Queen Bees Netball Club, Ilkeston Town FC and the pub even has its own football team, The Cat & Fiddle FC.

General manager Stuart Jackson and his staff are confident that customers will love the new-look Cat & Fiddle and its food offering.

1. Pub reopening

General manager Stuart Jackson and his staff are confident that customers will love the new-look Cat & Fiddle and its food offering. Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
General manager Stuart Jackson and assistant manager Amy Hancock with Tracey Parker and Maggie Banks from the Ilkeston charity Ben's Den

2. Relaunch ceremony

General manager Stuart Jackson and assistant manager Amy Hancock with Tracey Parker and Maggie Banks from the Ilkeston charity Ben's Den Photo: Dean Atkins Photography

Photo Sales
The Cat & Fiddle has had a complete makeover inside and out.

3. New look

The Cat & Fiddle has had a complete makeover inside and out. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The new-look pub offers a larger bar and relaxation area.

4. Extended bar

The new-look pub offers a larger bar and relaxation area. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireGreene King