The popular Chesterfield fitness centre has found a new home, after their previous premises underwent a change of use.

Curt Walker, who runs the Fitness Factory said moving into a new base had been stressful, but fortunately he managed to find perfect new premises for the fitness centre at The Mill at Spital Lane – only five minutes drive away from the previous location.

Curt said: “The premises we found are kind of tailor-made for us. We have space for two boxing rings now. We got new equipment and are launching more classes.”

The Fitness factory offers sessions with coaches between 9 am and 5 pm from Monday to Friday and between 9 am and 2 pm on Saturdays.

The sessions include a choice of cardio and boxing classes as well as newly introduced zumba and boxercise. The centre also offers women-only classes and sessions for children.

Curt said: “Our classes are open for everyone – no matter the abilities, sex religion, nationality or age. Everybody's welcome as long as you've got the right attitude.

"We have a ladies-only session with femals instructors as we know women can sometimes be bit intimidated, anxious or worried about having lots of males around.”

Plans for the future include boot camps for children. The camps would include sessions on six consecutive Saturdays and every kid who completes them would get a certificate at the end.

All sessions are £5 each but it is possible to also buy a membership for £25 month which includes unlimited sessions.

Coaches involved at the gym are volunteers and all funds from session and membership fees go towards running costs, equipment and support for the Ashgate Hospice.

Curt added: “All members of the coaching team are very like-minded and 'want to do the best they can for the local community and the people around”.

