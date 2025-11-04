The Hide at Baslow Road, Eastmoor is on the edge of the Chatsworth Estate where it offers an affordable base for those looking to connect with nature and the great outdoors.

Guests can enjoy direct access to 35,000 acres of park and moorland, as well as entry to Chatsworth House, Garden, Farmyard and Adventure Playground. Those staying at The Hide can add exclusive perks including multi-entry tickets to Chatsworth and private tours of the house when it is closed to the public, access to both the Chatsworth health club and golf course and the opportunity to fish on the banks of the River Derwent that run through the estate. Chatsworth’s spectacular Christmas celebration, opening on November 8, is among events and exhibitions centred around art, culture and literature that will appeal to guests staying at The Hide.

The new hotel is part of Chatsworth Escapes’ portfolio which includes The Cavendish Hotel at Baslow, winner of the AA Hotel of the Year Award 2025.

Its connection to Chatsworth is celebrated through historical prints, personal family pictures and artefacts which are on show in guest rooms and public spaces. Inspired by the cabins stone barns and hides in the surrounding landscape, the interiors are styled with natural, locally crafted textiles, reclaimed furniture and open fires.

Everyone is welcome in The Hide’s 25 rooms, with Cosy Rooms for one or two people through to spacious rooms and bunk rooms which are perfect for families. Reclaimed furniture has been paired with contemporary pieces from British brands, with side tables made from offcuts by local makers alongside former school chairs and repurposed historical metal lamps found at Chatsworth. Blankets are from a weaver over the border in Yorkshire and the curtains are made on the estate, using British-made wool.

Overseen by executive chef Adam Harper, The Hide Grill and Pizzeria is inspired by classic outdoor cooking. Using locally sourced ingredients from estate farms and gardens and trusted suppliers, guests can expect smoky feasts on the grill, wood-fired pizzas in stone ovens, steaks and burgers, all served with family style sides. Desserts are made with kids in mind, with an ice cream and topping station and s’mores by the fire pit when the weather allows.

*Rates are from £99 per night for a Cosy Room, based on a room only basis for two people including taxes and fees. For further information, visit www.chatsworthescapes.co.uk/thehide/

