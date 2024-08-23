The newly opened destination for foodies supports Derbyshire producers and suppliers where possible and also caters for customers with a taste for Mediterranean fare.

Mark Lancashire, Operations Director at Dunston Hall said: “We were keen to do something different – to get foods that you would never see in a supermarket. We’ve got meat from Highfield House where most of their meat comes from the Chatsworth estate, there’s an English white fizz supplier and in the Spanish section we have beans and olives.”

Fresh fish, artisan bread, fruit and vegetables, wines, beers and soft drinks are among the array of products in the Aladdin’s cave.

Mark said: “We make our own pies and sausage rolls and quiches in the kitchen upstairs and they have gone really well. The Spanish and Italian foods are popular and the fish and meat are selling well. We’ve had some really busy days."

The food hall/deli has created 10 new jobs, taking the estate's workforce to 67. Mark said: "This is another part of our business – we have got a wedding venue, a bistro and a garden centre.”

Six months in the making, the food hall/deli has been created in Grade II listed barns following significant investment. Mark said: “We’ve kept all of the natural stone and original features as much as possible. We had to replace roofs because some of them didn't have any roofs.The barns were disused and hadn’t been touched for years. These buildings were used for storage by the garden centre ”

The food hall/deli frames a courtyard which has also been transformed into a lovely area for visitors. Mark said: “From being mud with pallets of compost, it’s now a gravelled area with a path around it and a fountain in the middle. Over the back we’ve got a shepherd’s hut that will do teas and coffees so you can sit and look at the gardens.

"We’ve had customers that have been coming to the garden centre for years and it’s great to see their faces when they see what we have done.”

Opening up the estate to the public has been a key driver for developments over the past few years. A 17-acre deer park, which was part of the original Dunston Hall, was bought from Chesterfield Borough Council in January. At the time of sale there was a public footpath which ran halfway through the park and that path has now been extended to the garden centre.

Mark said: “The wedding side of the business has really taken off. We had 34 weddings last year and there are 48 in this financial year. The wedding hall is an old cruck barn that we have restored – it can seat up to 120 guests and and there’s a ceremony room which can seat up to 80."

A beautiful location in which to get married, Dunston Hall has 10 en-suite bedrooms accommodating up to 23 people. Wedding parties are offered exclusive use of the hall and its grounds from 12 noon on check-in day until 12 noon on checkout day.

