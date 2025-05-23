First look inside new Derbyshire B&M store - which opens at former Co-op premises

The store opened its doors at a former Co-op shop at Bridge Street in Killamarsh at 8 am on Wednesday, May 21 – creating 10 new jobs for local people.

The premises, which have undergone an comprehensive internal and external refurbishment, provide a space of 8,263 square feet.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink, and pet food.

The shop offers a great selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts, and plenty more to explore.

The B&M store manager said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”

The colleagues were asked to nominate a charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community. They chose New Hope Foodbank to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

New Hope Foodbank provide emergency food to individuals and families who are in short term crisis.

Since start up in December 2012, New Hope Foodbank have delivered over 400,000 meals to local referred residents in short term hunger crisis.

The store manager added: “New Hope Foodbank really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”

1 . B&M store opens in Killamarsh The store opened its doors at a former Co-op shop at Bridge Street in Killamarsh at 8 am on Wednesday, May 21. Photo: B&M Photo Sales

2 . B&M store opens in Killamarsh Representatives from New Hope Foodbank took centre stage and officially unveiled the new B&M store. Photo: B&M Photo Sales

3 . B&M store opens in Killamarsh The launch of the shop has helped to create 10 new jobs for local people. Photo: B&M Photo Sales