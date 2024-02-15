Chesterfield artist Matt Cockayne, who has been producing Derbyshire and Sheffield inspired art for over ten years, has just opened his first art shop at The Green in Hasland.

Matt said: “I’m really excited to open my shop in Chesterfield. I've been a professional artist for 10 years, but I have only sold my work online. After my 10th anniversary last year, I thought it'd be about the right time to actually open my own premises where I can produce my work and also sell it.

"When you are an artist, who only sells online, people don't really take you seriously. But when you get to shop, the attitude changes towards what you're actually doing. People can come in, see how hard you work, see the work that you've produced and talk about. It's not just on the screen. And it's nice to have my name on the door.”Matt, who grew up in Halfway, but moved to Chesterfield 10 years ago, gets his inspiration from being out and about. He has a large Peak District collection, but also features a lot of popular Sheffield and Chesterfield landmarks, including the Crooked Spire.

He said: “I like being out and about and I have quite a good eye for spotting what I would like to draw. If I see something I think is worth drawing, I take a photo and draw it later. I also do touch on nostalgia and get inspired by things from the past.”

In his shop, Matt has something for everyone – from small framed art ready to be taken home to large pieces that needs framing. He also offers art inspired items including Van Gogh cushions and socks, which feature popular paintings such as Mona Lisa or The Scream. The shop also sells stationery and Banksy-inspired items.

Matt said: “A lot of school kids walk past my shop, so I thought it would be a good idea to sell some nice pens and pencils to get them interested in art. On the other hand, items inspired by traditional art, such as Van Gogh paintings are something that a lot of older people would also appreciate.”

Matt also has ambitious plans for the future – as he wants to launch a Peak District colouring book in the coming months.

He said: “I've done Sheffield and Sheffield Wednesday colouring books in the past and they've been really popular. I think a Peak District one would be quite good, because you could actually go out into the Peaks and take your book with you.”

Matt’s shop will be open from 11am to 8pm and his art can also be bought online via his website.

1 . New venture Chesterfield-based artist Matt Cockayne has just opened an art shop at the Green in Hasland. Photo: Brian Eyre/ Matt Cockayne Photo Sales

2 . New chapter Matt Cockayne has been a professional artist for 10 years but has only sold his work online. Now he is excite to open a shop in Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . First customers The shop has officially welcomed its first customers today, on February 14 - with Matt's parents visiting their son's shop earlier today. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales