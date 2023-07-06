News you can trust since 1855
Charlotte, Toni, Cheryl, Chloe, Jasmin and Olivia are among 12 women who are running the Eye Candy beauty hub.

First look inside new beauty hub in Chesterfield - accommodating 12 female-led businesses under one roof

A new Chesterfield beauty hub has opened its doors – and we’ve been to have a look inside the unique venue.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Jul 2023, 14:14 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 14:15 BST

Eye Candy Salon Ltd launched at Raincliffe House, Barker Lane, Brampton on Sunday, June 25 – and is already proving to be a great success.

Bringing together several female-led businesses from across the area, the beauty salon has something for everyone – from hair treatment, through laser hair removal to lash appointments.

Chloe Gascoyne, who is the owner of Eye Candy, had her little shop on Chatsworth Road for about three years and she decided to take on a bigger project in bigger premises. She advertised that she needed people within the industry looking to move premises and she broght together 12 talented women in one unique venue.

1. One venue, seven rooms, 12 businesses

Most of the girls going to work in the hub are people that Chloe has trained. There are a couple of aesthetics ladies and other lash technicians that Chloe has trained up and are now going to be working with her. Toni Gascoyne, who is Chloe’s mum, will be doing laser hair removal

2. Eye Candy

Most of the girls going to work in the hub are people that Chloe has trained. There are a couple of aesthetics ladies and other lash technicians that Chloe has trained up and are now going to be working with her. Toni Gascoyne, who is Chloe’s mum, will be doing laser hair removal Photo: Brian Eyre

BeBare Clinic is run by Toni Gascoyne, Hair Removal Specialist at Eye Candy.

3. BeBare Clinic

BeBare Clinic is run by Toni Gascoyne, Hair Removal Specialist at Eye Candy. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chloe Gascoyne is an aesthetician and lashes technician, while Jasmin Lucas is an aesthetic practitioner at Eye Candy. Treatments offered include aesthetics, dermal fillers, anti-wrinkle injections and more.

4. Aesthetics

Chloe Gascoyne is an aesthetician and lashes technician, while Jasmin Lucas is an aesthetic practitioner at Eye Candy. Treatments offered include aesthetics, dermal fillers, anti-wrinkle injections and more. Photo: Brian Eyre

