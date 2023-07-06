1 . One venue, seven rooms, 12 businesses

Chloe Gascoyne, who is the owner of Eye Candy, had her little shop on Chatsworth Road for about three years and she decided to take on a bigger project in bigger premises. She advertised that she needed people within the industry looking to move premises and she broght together 12 talented women in one unique venue. Eye Candy Salon Ltd will occupy seven rooms on the ground floor of Raincliffe House, a building which was formerly a probation office. Photo: Brian Eyre