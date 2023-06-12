News you can trust since 1855
First look inside former Derbyshire pub converted into Starbucks drive-thru

A former Derbyshire pub got a new lease of life as it has re-opened its doors as a drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop last Friday.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:18 BST

Starbucks drive-thru at the Glapwell centre has opened on Friday, June 9 – and welcomed the first hundred customers with a free reusable cup.

A spokesperson for Starbucks said: "We're excited to bring the Starbucks experience to customers in Glapwell and can confirm the store opened on Friday, creating 20 jobs in the local community. We look forward to welcoming the local community."

The coffee shop has a great location on the main road running from Mansfield to the M1 motorway at junction 29 and is hosted at a former popular family pub Plug & Feathers, which closed its doors in February 2020.

We took a look inside the new Starbucks to see how the former pub was converted.

Plug & Feathers was located on the main road running from Mansfield to the M1 motorway at junction 29 and used to be a popular family pub before it closed its doors for the last time in February 2020. Now the building got a new lease of life.

Documents on Bolsover District Council’s website say that ‘no major changes to the building’ were proposed as externally, the only change to the site was to create parking to the front of the new coffee shop.

The only ‘minor alterations’ consisted of ‘the removal of the internal foyer walls and the creation of a new external ramp/stair access to ensure a level access threshold is achieved into the building.’

While the design of the café is modern, wooden flooring, wall panels and tables create a cozy atmosphere.

