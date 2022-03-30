First look inside Derbyshire garden centre as family-run nursery and tea rooms reopens after major revamp

Glapwell Nurseries, based on Glapwell Lane, officially reopened its doors on Friday (March 25) after the makeover and now boasts a new larger garden centre area, along with a new Tea Room and Coffee Shop complete with a purpose-built kitchen.

It has been owned by the Hill family for over 30 years, with the nursery offering everything from plants, seeds, and bulbs, to garden furniture, barbecues and gardening tools.

Samantha Hill, who owns and runs the Tea Rooms – now named the Bothy Bistro and Coffee Shop – said: “We got planning permission before Covid struck to build a new garden centre and new coffee shop but all that was delayed.

"We’ve now finally got through it now but obviously we needed to get it done before the busy period really.

"It’s a completely new purpose-built area with a lovely inside area for the garden centre, as well as more outside space. For the Tea Room, there’s a lot more serving area space, a lot more tables and chairs outside as well, and a purpose-built kitchen.

"It’s literally almost been flipped from one side to the other and rebuilt, but obviously it's bigger and better and we’ve now got the facilities we need.

"The old Tea Room was an existing building so we’d not got toilets inside, they were in a separate building; we could only do so much food that we could serve safely, like jacket potatoes and panninis whereas now we’ve got a fully functioning catering kitchen.”

She added: “A real positive from this is that we’ve been able to recruit one full-time and two part-time members of staff all from local villages, so Bramley Vale, Doe Lea and Langwith.”

Our photographer went along for a first look inside the new and improved site, which has already been well-received by customers.

