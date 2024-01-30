First look inside Chesterfield's new Markan Foods - offering authentic Nigerian cuisine

Margaret Akiode-Sorsby has opened her Nigerian takeaway at Mastin Moor.

She said: “It has been my long-time passion really. I worked in a restaurant for about eight and a half years and from there I decided to get into what I loved doing - cooking!”

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre paid Margaret a visit to capture these images showcasing the authenticity and diversity of Nigerian cuisine.

From the vibrant hues of Jollof rice to the golden fried plantain, each photo tells a tale of flavours waiting to be discovered.

If you’d like to give Nigerian cuisine a try, Markan Foods can be found online and on the Deliveroo app.

Margaret Akiode-Sorsby is the owner of Markan Foods, a Nigerian takeaway in Mastin Moor.

Margaret is keen to share her delightful Nigerian food and culture.

Margaret currently cooks from her home, which has a 5-star hygiene rating, but dreams of one day opening a restaurant.