First look inside Chesterfield's new Markan Foods - offering authentic Nigerian cuisine

Markan Foods is bringing the vibrant taste of Nigeria to Chesterfield.
By James Salt
Published 30th Jan 2024, 14:18 GMT

Margaret Akiode-Sorsby has opened her Nigerian takeaway at Mastin Moor.

She said: “It has been my long-time passion really. I worked in a restaurant for about eight and a half years and from there I decided to get into what I loved doing - cooking!”

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre paid Margaret a visit to capture these images showcasing the authenticity and diversity of Nigerian cuisine.

From the vibrant hues of Jollof rice to the golden fried plantain, each photo tells a tale of flavours waiting to be discovered.

If you’d like to give Nigerian cuisine a try, Markan Foods can be found online and on the Deliveroo app.

