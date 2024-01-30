First look inside Chesterfield's new Markan Foods - offering authentic Nigerian cuisine

Margaret Akiode-Sorsby has opened her Nigerian takeaway at Mastin Moor.
She said: “It has been my long-time passion really. I worked in a restaurant for about eight and a half years and from there I decided to get into what I loved doing - cooking!”
Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre paid Margaret a visit to capture these images showcasing the authenticity and diversity of Nigerian cuisine.
From the vibrant hues of Jollof rice to the golden fried plantain, each photo tells a tale of flavours waiting to be discovered.
If you’d like to give Nigerian cuisine a try, Markan Foods can be found online and on the Deliveroo app.