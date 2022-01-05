First look inside Chesterfield's new hair salon as it gears up for launch party

MD Hair, which has moved into a unit at the former fire station site on Sheffield Road, will celebrate its opening between 5pm and 8pm on Friday, January 7.

Whether a pre-existing or potential new client, everyone is invited along to see what exciting surprises the evening has in store.

The salon is owned by mum-of-three Michelle Dalman who opened MD Hair nearly four years ago at a premises in Hasland before moving to the new premises at The Glass Yard in December.

Since moving premises, she has been able to take on three stylists, an apprentice, and supporting Chesterfield College students through placements.

