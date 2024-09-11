Hannah and Gavin Grainger are recruiting an events co-ordinator and extra chefs. “We’ve been so much busier than we expected,” said Hannah. “We’re already expanding our workforce which is really exciting.”

The husband and wife launched their restaurant in a prominent location on the corner of Elder Way and Knifesmithgate, across the road from the original Bottle & Thyme premises. Their new base includes a separate bar and a private hire room with its own bar and access to a courtyard, giving the business three revenue streams.

Gavin said: “A lot of the comments have been ‘it’s like having a city venue in a town’. Chesterfield has been crying out for something new and exciting – hopefully this will be the start of more development in this area.”

1 . First look at Bottle & Thyme, Elder Way, Chesterfield New restaurant owners Hannah and Gavin Grainger with baby Ellis who is their second son. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . First look at Bottle & Thyme, Elder Way, Chesterfield The new restaurant stands on the corner of Elder Way and Knifesmithgate. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . First look at Bottle & Thyme, Elder Way, Chesterfield. The large restaurant, which accommodates around 100 customers, has been zoned to create an intimate atmosphere. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . First look at Bottle & Thyme, Elder Way, Chesterfield Owners of the new restaurant have thanked customers for their support. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales