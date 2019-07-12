First look inside Chesterfield's two newest businesses

Two new businesses have opened in the former Markham House in Chesterfield.

The two-storey building has been transformed into premises for The Goldsmith Clinic and Lucy Shakespeare Personal Training and Sports Therapy. The businesses are private specialists in non surgical aesthetic treatments, health and wellbeing.

The Goldsmith treatment room.

The Goldsmith Clinic and Lucy Shakespeare Personal Training and Sports Therapy are the first businesses to take up residence in Markham House which was bought by Chesterfield-based property investment company, Lodge Farm Estates, in September last year.

Both businesses have relocated to their new Lordsmill Street premises following growth in demand for their services.

The premises have undergone a radical facelift following its previous guise as a nightclub.

Lucy Shakespeare Personal Training and Sports Therapy which is based on the first floor, is a fully equipped gym which offers one-to-one and group training sessions.

The Goldsmith clinic.

Lucy said: “This is my dream. I am passionate about health and fitness and helping people be the best version of themselves.The Goldsmith Clinic and I share the same strong desire to provide high quality, accessible and friendly service. Having the two businesses side by side means that we can provide a completely holistic approach to health, fitness and wellbeing. It’s a very exciting time for both of us.”

The Goldsmith Clinic, which is owned by registered nurse practitioner and aesthetics specialist, Theresa Goldsmith, is based on the second floor of the building.

Theresa said: “Lucy and I have both created unique spaces in beautiful surroundings. Together we have brought to life a dream we have long had to create the ultimate space for aesthetics, health and wellbeing. It is something we believe that Chesterfield can be truly proud. We represent the very best in industry standards and training in our respective fields and we are delighted to bring our shared vision under one roof at Markham House.”

David Tate, director of Lodge Farm Estates, said: “I am delighted that Lucy and Theresa have brought a bit of Harley Street to Lordsmill Street. They are the first occupiers of this landmark building which is undergoing a significant amount of investment and breathing life and energy back into one of the town’s major gateways. The investment is ongoing as we continue to refurbish 14,000 sq ft and we shortly hope to welcome further occupiers to Markham House.”

Lucy Shakespeare gym.