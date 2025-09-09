Tiny Town Soft Play and Café on New Beetwell Street offers farm themed role play areas and a soft play frame where children can burn off energy and grow their physical development skills.

Karen Parnham, one of the owners said: “We have had over 600 children and adults come through our doors within the first week. It’s so lovely to finally see parents and their little ones come to visit, after working so hard on creating Tiny Town Soft Play & Café over the summer.

“Opening Tiny Town has created eight new job opportunities. All positions have now been filled with some incredible new staff, of all ages.”

Chesterfield is the third Tiny Town site and follows established play centres in Barlborough and Aston. The new arrival is the largest of the three.

Karen said: “At Tiny Town Soft Play & Café we offer 90 minute play sessions throughout the week. We have different sessions dedicated for different ages, every child is welcome at Tiny Town.

"We want customers to have a stress-free visit, which is why we use a booking system, where adults can reserve their own table for the session. This means no scrambling for a spare table or sharing with other customers. Within our play area, we have a café where food, drinks and snacks are available to purchase throughout your session. A separate café space at the front of the building is open all day, not just for Tiny Town visitors, but for the general public!

“We have future plans to create a party room within the main play area, for children’s birthday parties, as well as replace the flooring and install an air flow system.”

