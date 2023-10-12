News you can trust since 1855
First look at tasty food in rebranded Northern Tea Merchants in Chesterfield run by mother and daughter

Cafe bosses Sian and Jill Benson are serving up their speciality homemade cakes to customers in the Chesterfield business that they started running this month.
By Gay Bolton
Published 12th Oct 2023, 21:18 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 21:19 BST

Sian and her daughter Jill are the new lease-holders of the rebranded Pomegranate cafe at the Northern Tea Merchants on Chatsworth Road.

Jill said: “All our cakes are home-made by Mum and include Victoria sponge, Bakewell cake based on Bakewell tart, lemon meringue, lemon drizzle and salted caramel brownie.” Their sweet treats extend to flapjacks, date slices and rocky road bites.

Savoury meals and snacks to satisfy all appetites are also on the menu.

It’s service with a smile at the Pomegranate cafe where mum and daughter are welcoming customers old and new. Jill said: “We’re trying to make sure that everyone feels welcome and provide good service along with good food, good cakes and good coffee.”

Running a hospitality business is a piece of cake for Sian and Jill, both of whom have previous experience in the industry. Sian has run a cafe at St Thomas Church, Brampton and the Crooked Spire cafe and had her own outside catering company. Jill, who is a former assistant restaurant manager at Fischer’s Baslow Hall, has worked in mutiple cafes and restaurants.

Jill Benson runs the Pomegranate cafe in Northern Tea Merchants with her mum Sian. They pride themselves on the home-made cakes served in the cafe along with the tea and coffee that can also be bought in the on-site shop.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Jill and Sian Benson are the new leaseholders of the rebranded cafe.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Jill and Sian pride themselves on the range of cakes, including Victoria sponge, that their cafe offers customers.

Photo: Brian Eyre

How about a fruit scone with your cup of tea or coffee?

Photo: Brian Eyre

