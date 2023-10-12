First look at tasty food in rebranded Northern Tea Merchants in Chesterfield run by mother and daughter
Sian and her daughter Jill are the new lease-holders of the rebranded Pomegranate cafe at the Northern Tea Merchants on Chatsworth Road.
Jill said: “All our cakes are home-made by Mum and include Victoria sponge, Bakewell cake based on Bakewell tart, lemon meringue, lemon drizzle and salted caramel brownie.” Their sweet treats extend to flapjacks, date slices and rocky road bites.
Savoury meals and snacks to satisfy all appetites are also on the menu.
It’s service with a smile at the Pomegranate cafe where mum and daughter are welcoming customers old and new. Jill said: “We’re trying to make sure that everyone feels welcome and provide good service along with good food, good cakes and good coffee.”
Running a hospitality business is a piece of cake for Sian and Jill, both of whom have previous experience in the industry. Sian has run a cafe at St Thomas Church, Brampton and the Crooked Spire cafe and had her own outside catering company. Jill, who is a former assistant restaurant manager at Fischer’s Baslow Hall, has worked in mutiple cafes and restaurants.