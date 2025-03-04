The four-part series starring Matthew Gurney, Lara Peake, Anne-Marie Duff, Eddie Marsan and Rose Ayling-Ellis, was filmed in and around Sheffield for BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

Stoney Ridge Road, close to Blacka Moor, near Hathersage, was closed while scenes were shot in July and August 2024 for the series which was produced by Sheffield based Warp Films.

Reunion follows the journey of a deaf man Daniel Brennan (played by Matthew Gurney) who is determined to right his wrongs while unravelling the truth behind the events that led him to prison. Brennan is unable to fully integrate into the hearing world and shunned by his closest friends and the wider deaf community following his heinous crime. Amidst this isolation, Brennan's only meaningful relationship is with his daughter Carly (played by Lara Peake) who he has had no contact with since his arrest more than a decade ago.

Anne-Marie Duff stars as Christine who is desperate to find Brennan and get to the truth of what he did. Eddie Marsan plays Christine’s protective boyfriend, Stephen, and Rose Ayling-Ellis plays her daughter, Miri.

Written by Sheffield-born deaf writer William Mager, the series features both British Sign Language (BSL) and spoken English.

No date has yet been announced for the screening of Reunion.

BBC's revenge thriller Rose Ayling-Ellis (playing Miri) and Anne-Marie Duff (Christine) in a scene from Reunion (photo: BBC/Warp Films/Matt Squire)

BBC's revenge thriller Eddie Marsan (playing Stephen) with Anne-Marie Duff (photo: BBC/Warp Films/Matt Squire)