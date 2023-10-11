First look at Peak District farmer and former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher's growing family on new ITV telly series
Kelvin and his wife Liz Marsland have welcomed twin boys Maximus and Mateusz to join their daughter Marnie and son Milo.
Viewers of the new series Fletchers’ Family Farm will be given an insight into rural life as they open their hearts and home.
The first episode shows the family in the midst of their biggest lambing season ever, as the thrill of new life turns in to a battle for survival. Kelvin and Liz enter the world of pig breeding as the attempt the complex art of artificial insemination, and Kelvin heads out to collect some adorable new livestock as the make preparations to open the farm for their first public event.
Kelvin, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, says in a clip from the series posted on his Instagram page: “I own a sheep, I don’t own one, I own a shedful here….three years ago, I didn’t even have a dog.”
Liz, an actress and model, “I used to wear heels, little dresses in Manchester, now I’m covered in mud 24/7. Kelvin looks so happy even when all this muck is landing on his head….he’s living the dream.”
Adventures on their 120-acre farm at Wincle in the far west of the Peak District will be shown in Fletchers’ Farmily Farm which starts on Sunday, October 15, at 11.30am, and runs over eight episodes.