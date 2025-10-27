First look at north Derbyshire town's new Indian restaurant that promises a memorable dining experience

By Gay Bolton
Published 27th Oct 2025, 12:26 GMT
The boss of a new Indian restaurant has rolled out a warm welcome to customers, saying it is all about family, community and creating a memorable dining experience.

Saju Paul, the director of Rickshawaz at The Parade, Bridge Street, Clay Cross gave Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre a look around the restaurant which serves authentic flavoursome food.

The Asian bar and grill is open seven days a week from 12noon until 10pm Sunday to Thursday and from 12 noon until 11pm Friday and Saturday. Book a table at www.rikshawaz.co.uk. For further enquiries, call 01246 586275 or email: [email protected]

Lokesh Vaddi, manager, outside the restaurant on The Parade, Clay Cross.

1. First look at new restaurant in Clay Cross

Lokesh Vaddi, manager, outside the restaurant on The Parade, Clay Cross. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Head chef Rohit Kumar at work in the open kitchen where customers can see their food being cooked and served.

2. First look at new restaurant in Clay Cross

Head chef Rohit Kumar at work in the open kitchen where customers can see their food being cooked and served. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
View of the dining area looking towards the kitchen.

3. First look at new restaurant in Clay Cross

View of the dining area looking towards the kitchen. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Head chef Rohit Kumar, Rikshawaz director Saju Paul, tandoor chef Dambar Dahal and manager Lokesh Vaddi, left to right.

4. First look at new restaurant in Clay Cross

Head chef Rohit Kumar, Rikshawaz director Saju Paul, tandoor chef Dambar Dahal and manager Lokesh Vaddi, left to right. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireClay CrossDerbyshire Times
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice