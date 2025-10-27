Saju Paul, the director of Rickshawaz at The Parade, Bridge Street, Clay Cross gave Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre a look around the restaurant which serves authentic flavoursome food.
The Asian bar and grill is open seven days a week from 12noon until 10pm Sunday to Thursday and from 12 noon until 11pm Friday and Saturday. Book a table at www.rikshawaz.co.uk. For further enquiries, call 01246 586275 or email: [email protected]
Lokesh Vaddi, manager, outside the restaurant on The Parade, Clay Cross. Photo: Brian Eyre
Head chef Rohit Kumar at work in the open kitchen where customers can see their food being cooked and served. Photo: Brian Eyre
View of the dining area looking towards the kitchen. Photo: Brian Eyre
Head chef Rohit Kumar, Rikshawaz director Saju Paul, tandoor chef Dambar Dahal and manager Lokesh Vaddi, left to right. Photo: Brian Eyre