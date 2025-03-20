First look at new food court at McArthurGlen East Midland Designer Outlet
McArthurGlen East Midlands Designer Outlet has unveiled its new food court where Slim Chickens, Fluffy Fluffy and Rose Deli are newcomers.
Slim Chickens, an iconic American eatery, is famous for its chicken tenders, wings, sandwiches, salads, wraps and signature dipping sauces.
Fluffy Fluffy is renowned for its award-winning souffle pancakes. Its offering includes crispy croffles (hybrid of croissants and waffles), cheesecakes and refreshing beverages.
Rose Deli offers artisan sandwiches, cakes, gelato ice cream and afternoon tipples.
Returning favourite Chopstix Noodle Bar is back and improved, offering ‘build your own box’ filled with a choice of noodles, protein and signature sauces.
Kouzina Green returns with a larger restaurant to offer customers gyros, wraps and loaded fries.
