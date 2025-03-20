Stylish food court has opened at McArthurGlen East Midlands Designer Outlet in South Normanton.

Customers have had their first look at a transformed food hall in a Derbyshire shopping centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McArthurGlen East Midlands Designer Outlet has unveiled its new food court where Slim Chickens, Fluffy Fluffy and Rose Deli are newcomers.

Slim Chickens, an iconic American eatery, is famous for its chicken tenders, wings, sandwiches, salads, wraps and signature dipping sauces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fluffy Fluffy is renowned for its award-winning souffle pancakes. Its offering includes crispy croffles (hybrid of croissants and waffles), cheesecakes and refreshing beverages.

Slim Chickens, Flurry Flurry and Rose Deli are among the new arrivals at the food court.

Rose Deli offers artisan sandwiches, cakes, gelato ice cream and afternoon tipples.

Returning favourite Chopstix Noodle Bar is back and improved, offering ‘build your own box’ filled with a choice of noodles, protein and signature sauces.

Kouzina Green returns with a larger restaurant to offer customers gyros, wraps and loaded fries.