First look at Chesterfield's Rail Ale festival 2023 in Barrow Hill Roundhouse
Beer drinkers and bands are all aboard the popular Rail Ale festival at Barrow Hill, in Chesterfield, this week.
The three-day event at the iconic Roundhouse is running through until Saturday night (May 20) offering participants the chance to choose from more than 350 rail ales as well as craft beers, ciders, gins, Prosecco and wine.
Festival visitors can hop aboard a Rail Ale train that will run between 12 noon and 5pm on Friday and Saturday
Bad Manners got the party started last night, Highway Child will be playing tonight and Queen tribute band Flash will provide a spectacular musical finale tomorrow evening.
A dedicated shuttle bus service will be running from Chesterfield railway station into the festival.
To book your tickets for Rail Ale, go to www.seetickets.com/tour/rail-ale-2023