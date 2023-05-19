Beer drinkers and bands are all aboard the popular Rail Ale festival at Barrow Hill, in Chesterfield, this week.

The three-day event at the iconic Roundhouse is running through until Saturday night (May 20) offering participants the chance to choose from more than 350 rail ales as well as craft beers, ciders, gins, Prosecco and wine.

Festival visitors can hop aboard a Rail Ale train that will run between 12 noon and 5pm on Friday and Saturday

Bad Manners got the party started last night, Highway Child will be playing tonight and Queen tribute band Flash will provide a spectacular musical finale tomorrow evening.

A dedicated shuttle bus service will be running from Chesterfield railway station into the festival.

To book your tickets for Rail Ale, go to www.seetickets.com/tour/rail-ale-2023

Champion beer Alexa Stott, marketing manager for Barrow Hill Roundhouse, raises a glass to a successful Rail Ale festival. She is holding a beer produced by the Alphito Neepsend Brew Co, chosen by brewers as the champion beer of the festival.

Beer station One of the Roundhouse's eye-catching locomotives creates an awesome backdrop for the Clock Bar.

Orders, please! Olly Ford, Gillian, Leanne Jackson and Alex Mercer from OSS brewery serve visitors to the Rail Ale festival.

Beer o'clock Jane Thorgood, Jamie Meakin and Kerry Glover, who is owner of The Tap House on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, enjoy a beer at Rail Ale.