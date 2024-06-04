Sam Taylor, pictured left, Jess White and Sean Stone arrive at the Love Island villa.

Chesterfield man Sam Taylor’s debut on telly’s Love Island dating show got off to a damp start when he was placed fifth in the boyfriend material stakes and paired up with a girl whose attention is elsewhere.

In last night’s opening episode, hairdresser Sam said that he had been single for six months. “My last relationship was actually with a client. I would say that I get on way more with girls than I do with lads. If all fails, I could just offer them a blow-dry.”

After the six boys and six girls in the villa rated the opposite sex for partner material, Sam was matched with Samantha Kenny, a 26-year-old make-up artist from Liverpool. Samantha said of Sam: “He’s gorgeous, he’s got fabulous white teeth.” But she admitted that she wasn’t a fan of his mullet.

Later in the programme, Samantha discloses that Sam really isn’t her type while semi-professional footballer Ronnie Vint is. She is seen cuddling up to south Londoner Ronnie as they have a cosy chat.

However all is not lost for Sam because Patsy Field, a 20-year-old office manager from Orpington, admitted that the tattooed Chesterfield hunk may be the one for her.

Joey Essex, the first celebrity contender in Love Island’s history, provided a shock finale in the first episode when he rolled up to the villa and announced himself as the King of Essex.