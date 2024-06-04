First day experience of Love Island contestant from Chesterfield dubbed 'gorgeous but not my type' by girl he is paired with
In last night’s opening episode, hairdresser Sam said that he had been single for six months. “My last relationship was actually with a client. I would say that I get on way more with girls than I do with lads. If all fails, I could just offer them a blow-dry.”
After the six boys and six girls in the villa rated the opposite sex for partner material, Sam was matched with Samantha Kenny, a 26-year-old make-up artist from Liverpool. Samantha said of Sam: “He’s gorgeous, he’s got fabulous white teeth.” But she admitted that she wasn’t a fan of his mullet.
Later in the programme, Samantha discloses that Sam really isn’t her type while semi-professional footballer Ronnie Vint is. She is seen cuddling up to south Londoner Ronnie as they have a cosy chat.
However all is not lost for Sam because Patsy Field, a 20-year-old office manager from Orpington, admitted that the tattooed Chesterfield hunk may be the one for her.
Joey Essex, the first celebrity contender in Love Island’s history, provided a shock finale in the first episode when he rolled up to the villa and announced himself as the King of Essex.
Love Island screens at 9pm on ITV, ITV2, ITVX and STV, Sunday to Friday with the week’s highlights showing on Saturday night.
