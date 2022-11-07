Firms urged to dig deep to support Chesterfield Christmas foodbank appeal

Phoebe Sellars has launched Bridge Help’s Christmas collection for Chesterfield Foodbank early this year

With food banks across Britain warning of a “completely unsustainable” surge in demand that will prevent them feeding the hungriest families this winter, Bridge Help has brought forward its annual appeal in order to collect as much as possible.

Launched in 2020, Bridge Help’s annual fundraising appeal has enabled the commercial finance company to donate more than £5,500 of food and toiletries to Chesterfield Foodbank. Bridge Help is inviting people to donate either money or non-perishable food and toiletries. All monetary donations will be used to buy much-needed items and donated to Chesterfield Foodbank.

The annual appeal is organised by Phoebe Sellars, who is a Business Development Manager at Bridge Help as well as a trustee of Chesterfield Citizens Advice in her spare time.

Phoebe said: “As a volunteer for Chesterfield Citizens Advice I am hearing first-hand how the cost-of-living crisis is affecting people in the community. Some of the stories are heartbreaking. Rather than sit and wait until December we decided to bring our appeal forward. This will hopefully enable us to collect as much as possible and make a very real difference to local people who will be forced to use this vital service over winter.”

The Trussell Trust, which supports Chesterfield Foodbank, has warned of ‘an accelerated crisis across the UK, with more families being forced to the doors of food banks in need of emergency food.’

Chesterfield Foodbank has already seen a rise in demand this year which has resulted in the opening an additional centre in Hasland earlier this year to accommodate demand. In a survey by the Independent Food Aid Network UK (Ifan UK), nearly 90% of the organisations representing 169 food banks said demand had risen since April 2022 and 87% said they had been hit with supply issues. Donations to the Bridge Help Chesterfield Foodbank Appeal can be made until Friday 16 December.