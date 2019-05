Fast acting firefighters have stopped a fire from spreading to nearby trees in Alfreton.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service‏ were called to the fire on Hall Street where a small amount of wood was on fire.

Hall Street.

A Fire& Rescue spokesman said: "A crew from Alfreton Fire Station extinguished a small amount of wood on fire and prevented further fire spread to nearby trees."

They responded to the fire at midnight.