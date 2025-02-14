Derbyshire Fire and Rescue were called to reports of a fire in a semi-detached bungalow on Robin Croft in Grangewood at 2.40 pm today (Friday, February 14)

Five fire and engines are in attendance and Robin Croft is closed to allow emergency services to deal with the response to the fire. People are asked to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke. Firefighters rescued two people and handed them into the care of paramedics.”

We will update this breaking news story as it unfolds.

