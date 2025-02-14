Firefighters rescue two people as major fire breaks out in Chesterfield house - and road closed

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 14th Feb 2025, 16:23 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 16:53 BST
Firefighters are currently tackling a fire in a semi-detached bungalow in Grangewood.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue were called to reports of a fire in a semi-detached bungalow on Robin Croft in Grangewood at 2.40 pm today (Friday, February 14)

Five fire and engines are in attendance and Robin Croft is closed to allow emergency services to deal with the response to the fire. People are asked to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke. Firefighters rescued two people and handed them into the care of paramedics.”

We will update this breaking news story as it unfolds.

