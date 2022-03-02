‘Appalling’: Firefighters come under attack from young yobs as they tackle blaze in Derbyshire

The incident happened on Sookholme Road, Shirebrook, on Friday night.

Firefighters from Shirebrook were responding to a fire in the open when they were approached by the young yobs.

Paul Moreland, area manager with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The service is appalled that firefighters from Shirebrook fire station were attacked while responding to a fire in the open on Friday evening.

“The crew themselves posted on social media that this behaviour isn’t acceptable in any way, shape or form and the service wholeheartedly supports this view.

“Our firefighters are members of the community who go above and beyond to protect the communities they serve – and like all emergency responders, they should be able to do this safe from harm and attack.

“Thankfully, this type of incident is extremely rare in Derbyshire, and it is only a tiny minority of people would ever consider acting in such an irresponsible and aggressive way.

“We will continue to work with our police colleagues as they continue to investigate this attack and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Derbyshire police, quoting reference 882 of February 25.

