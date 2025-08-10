Firefighters battle large grass fire in Derbyshire field

Dozens of firefighters are battling a huge fire in a field close to Bolsover.

Emergency services were called to the site between Hillstown and Scarcliffe.

Witnesses described large flames with much of the field well alight and several appliances tackling the blaze.

At this stage the cause of the fire is not known. In recent months Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued safety advice following several wildfires in the county.

The hot, dry weather increases the risk of wildfires and fire crews in the Peak District have been called to about 20 fires in the national park so far this year.

1 . Bolsover fire A large plume of smoke can be seen for miles around.

2 . Field well alight

3 . Large blaze