Watch Manager Alyson Hill and her crew from Bakewell Fire Station were on the way back from attending an emergency inciden on March 21.

The fire engine left the road and collided with a tree in Hassop, causing Alyson to sustain life-changing injuries with the loss of her left arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) launched an appeal on behalf of Alyson and since then over £2.500 has been donated to help with her recovery.

The Bakewell fire crew, with Alyson Hill on the left, before the incident.

Having left the hospital, Alyson has given a personal update and to thank the many people who have supported her.

She said: “Firstly, I want to thank the fire crews from Hathersage, Staveley and Buxton, and all the other DFRS officers and medical professionals who attended the incident. Without their correct assessment of the incident, taking into account the extent of my injuries, level of entrapment and so much more, I could quite easily have died, or at least lost my left leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone worked to such a high standard, displaying an exceptional level of expertise within such a demanding and unique situation. It is a testament to the extremely high standards that Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service works to. I owe them all my life, alongside the medical teams at Northern General Hospital.

“I would also like to thank everyone across the fire and rescue sector, up and down the country. I have been overwhelmed with kind wishes, encouragement, and ongoing support, specifically from my own fire and rescue service in Derbyshire who have continued to support me through every stage of the incident and my ongoing recovery.

“To my crew from Bakewell Station, I can’t thank them enough. They are my second family and the support they are giving me through my recovery has been tremendous. They are all a credit to the fire service and to the community they serve.

"To my colleagues within Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service and my colleagues and clients from the veterinary clinic where I work outside of my fire service role, I want to say thank you for your kind words, cards, presents, visits, and practical suggestions on all manner of tasks!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I must also thank the many, many people of Bakewell and beyond who have sent their best wishes either by card or social media, not forgetting the mystery person who has kindly mowed my lawn!

“My friends and neighbours have been amazing. Their positivity, and forever cheery smiles have been a constant support. My kettle never has a chance to go cold!

“And finally, I would like to take this opportunity to thank my family who have been and continue to be phenomenal. In some ways their journey has been so much worse than mine. I will forever be so very grateful.

“My injuries have been life changing, but they haven’t changed me. So, if you see me, please stop and say hello. Do not be embarrassed by my injures and remember it could have been so much worse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad