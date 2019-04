Firefighters from Chesterfield, Matlock, Clay Cross and Clowne all dealt with a severe fire last night (Tuesday, April 23).

They were called to the house in Brushfield Road, Holme Hall, at around 5.50pm.

A picture of Firefighters tackling the fire on Brushfield Road, Holme Hall.

The fire involved a roof of the house.

Six breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets were used and an Aerial Ladder Platform was also used to cut away the roof.