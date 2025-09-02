Fire crews battle blaze at Chesterfield’s Brampton Manor

Witnesses described a plume of smoke with huge flames visible in the roof of the building.

Firefighters were called to the historic site earlier this evening. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Residents have previously called for an increase in security measures at Brampton Manor after the historic building was devastated by fire in an arson attack in 2022. Emergency services were deployed to the 16th century Manor House site after vandals broke in and started a serious blaze with flames ripping through the sports building, off Old Road.

In December 2021, Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee gave permission to turn the existing Manor House into four apartments and the club house into a single apartment – while the barn will be transformed into three garages.

The venue was closed earlier that year to allow for redevelopment to begin however delays in the work created a haven for anti-social behaviour, according to police.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins also raised concerns regarding safety and security, particularly in relation to the residential properties in the vicinity, and the impact of antisocial behaviour.

